Florence man pleads guilty to failure to register as sex offender

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

FLORENCE, SC United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that Steven A. Trevino, age 35, of Florence, SC, pled guilty in federal court in Florence, to failure to register as a sex offender, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2250(a).

United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten of Florence accepted the plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that Trevino was sentenced in Alaska in 1996 following his conviction for sexual assault on a minor. After serving his sentence he was required to register as a sex offender. Trevino registered in North Carolina but then moved to South Carolina without registering resulting in his arrest on October 16, 2010.

Mr. Nettles stated the maximum penalty Trevino can receive is a fine of $250,000.00 and/or imprisonment for 10 years, plus a special assessment of $100.00.

The case was investigated by agents of the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney William E. Day, II, of the Florence office handled the case.