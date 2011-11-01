Conway man pleads guilty to counterfeiting charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man pleads guilty to counterfeiting charges

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

FLORENCE, SC United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that Parish Gagum, age 23, of Conway, SC, pled guilty in federal court in Florence, to making counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 471. 

United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence accepted the plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that between March 2009 and May 2010, Gagum manufactured counterfeit $10.00 and $100.00 bills using a computer. Gagum and another individual passed some of the counterfeit bills at businesses in Conway, SC, in April 2010.

Mr. Nettles stated the maximum penalty Gagum can receive is a fine of $250,000.00 and/or imprisonment for 20 years, plus a special assessment of $100.00.

The case was investigated by agents of the United States Secret Service.  Assistant United States Attorney William E. Day, II of the Florence office handled the case.

