Two suspects sought in armed robbery of motel

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The City of North Myrtle Beach is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two men responsible for an armed robbery of a motel Thursday.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach's Department of Public Safety, two black males entered through a side door at the Super 8 Motel at approximately 1:14 p.m. on Oct 27. The suspects left through that same side door, but not before robbing the motel with two black in color semi-automatic weapons.

Anyone with information about these suspects and/or their whereabouts is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department at 843-280-5511.

