SCHP: Little River man tased after assaulting trooper

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 21-year-old Little River man has landed himself behind bars after allegedly leading a Highway Patrol trooper on a chase because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Bob Beres, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said a trooper attempted to stop a 1999 Ford Escort driven by Preston A. Bessent around 1:30 p.m. after spotting Bessent without a seatbelt near Highway 90 and Sea Mountain Highway.

At that time, Bessent took off and a 10 minute chase ensued.

Beres said troopers were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 111, and Bessent jumped out of the vehicle and took off. He allegedly resisted arrest and troopers were forced to tase him before he was finally taken into custody.

Bessent has been charged with the following:

No seatbelt

Failure to stop for a blue light

Driving under suspension

Simple possession of marijuana

Assault on a police officer

Felony possession of a firearm

Beres said more charges could come as a result of the investigation. Bessent is currently being held at the J. Reuben Detention Center.

