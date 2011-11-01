FCSO: Armed robbery victim shot at, killed one suspect

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) Deputies in Florence County have arrested a man in connection to an attempted robbery that left one dead and another wounded on Halloween.



Captain Mike Nunn said the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1400 Block of Smith Street when Antron Devin Hanna, 23, of Lynchburg and two other suspects approached a home with the intent of robbing those inside.

When the victim opened the door, he was shot, but was able to return fire at the suspects, striking one.



Nunn confirmed that suspect died as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any identification or a wallet on him at the time of the shooting. The victim was said to be recovering from gunshot wounds that are not life threatening.



According to Nunn, Hanna and the other suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that had been parked near the scene.

Hanna was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery for his role in the crime.



