Trick or Treat: Convicted sex offenders get visit from probation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Trick or Treat: Convicted sex offenders get visit from probation officers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) It wasn't just trick-or-treaters out on Monday night as teams with the South Carolina Department of Parole, Probation, and Pardon Services checked on sex offenders across Horry County.

"We haven't' had any problem with them yet, most of them are usually at home," said Agent Rodney Bellamy as he conducted checks of sex offenders in the Conway area.

On Monday, WMBF News drove along with officers doing compliance checks to see how the probation agents conducted checks of previously convicted sex offenders.

Only a specific set of sex offenders received visits on Monday night, including those offenders currently on probation/parole, mostly for crimes involving lewd acts with minors.

Those under the curfew, which stretched through most of the Halloween evening, were not allowed to pass out candy, hang decorations, or keep porch lights on.

Late Monday night, officials with the office conducting checks in Horry County reported no problems with offenders obeying the curfew.

To see if a sex offender is living in your neighborhood, click here.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly