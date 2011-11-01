Trick or Treat: Convicted sex offenders get visit from probation officers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) It wasn't just trick-or-treaters out on Monday night as teams with the South Carolina Department of Parole, Probation, and Pardon Services checked on sex offenders across Horry County.

"We haven't' had any problem with them yet, most of them are usually at home," said Agent Rodney Bellamy as he conducted checks of sex offenders in the Conway area.

On Monday, WMBF News drove along with officers doing compliance checks to see how the probation agents conducted checks of previously convicted sex offenders.

Only a specific set of sex offenders received visits on Monday night, including those offenders currently on probation/parole, mostly for crimes involving lewd acts with minors.

Those under the curfew, which stretched through most of the Halloween evening, were not allowed to pass out candy, hang decorations, or keep porch lights on.

Late Monday night, officials with the office conducting checks in Horry County reported no problems with offenders obeying the curfew.

To see if a sex offender is living in your neighborhood, click here.

