Victim Id'd in fatal Pee Dee house fire

DILLON, SC (WMBF) After a string of house fires across the Grand Strand, two of which claimed the lives of the occupants, another fatal home fire is being investigated in Dillon Monday afternoon.



Dillon City Fire Department responded to an alarm call at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a residence on North 8th Avenue in Dillon to find smoke pouring out of the residence.

Units located a victim inside the residence after the fire was contained.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old John Hood by Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. An autopsy is scheduled, but no foul play is suspected.



Stick with WMBF News for further details as they become available.



Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.