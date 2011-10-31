Four fires in 24 hours keep Horry Co. firefighters busy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Four fires all within 24 hours are keeping fire investigators busy in Horry County. Two of those fires turned fatal overnight.

The first fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on C Versie Street in the Wampee community, sending flames through the roof.

Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Leslie Yancey said the people living in the home were able to get out safely.

Hours later another fire ripped through a mobile home on Dayton Drive off Highway 378 near Conway. According to the Horry County Coroner's Office 66-year-old Billy Wayne Martin was found dead in his home after crews put out the fire.

Martin's caretaker tells WMBF News he had just gotten out of the hospital and was confined to his bed because of an illness.

"He lived by himself and everything you know. Nobody was there with him at night. My heart just goes out to him you know. He will be missed because he was a loving man you know," said Revanish Woodberry.

A third fire turned fatal late Sunday near Surfside Beach. The flames tore apart another mobile home on Libra Drive across the street from Lakewood Elementary.

43-year-old Mary Mitchell was killed in that fire, which neighbors helped fight with garden hoses.

"As far as Ms. Mary goes the whole neighborhood is really mourning her loss today. It was a tragedy. We hate to see it," said neighbor John Harrison.

The last fire started Monday afternoon off Highway 378, but no one was hurt.

Yancey said the cause of that fire had to do with improperly disposing of smoking materials. Investigators are still working to find out the cause of the three other fires.

Related stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.