Recipe: Squiggly Things Pasta

In case you missed that great recipe from Monday morning's Local Living, or were too busy enjoying the show to find pencil and paper to take it down, have no fear. Here's your Squiggly Things Pasta recipe:

Squid Ink Pasta Dough

Ingredients:



3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

4 extra-large eggs

1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 oz Squid Ink

Directions:



Mound 3 1/2 cups of the flour in the center of a large wooden cutting board. Make a well in the middle of the flour and add the eggs and olive oil. Using a fork, beat together the eggs, oil, and squid ink and begin to incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim of the well. As you expand the well, keep pushing the flour up from the base of the mound to retain the well shape. The dough will come together when half of the flour is incorporated. At this point, start kneading the dough with both hands, using the palms of your hands. Once there is a cohesive mass, remove the dough from the board and scrape up and discard any leftover bits. Lightly flour the board and continue kneading for 6 more minutes. The dough should be elastic and a little sticky. Wrap the dough in plastic and allow to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. Roll or shape as desired.

For the Sauce:

2 cloves Garlic, sliced

1 cup Fresh Corn, Cut from Cob

1 cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers

1 cup White Wine

2 cups Heavy Cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

Start the sauce by sautéing the garlic in medium high hot pan until golden. Add in the corn and roasted bell peppers. Add the white wine to deglaze the pan. Bring the wine to a boil and allow to boil for 1 minute. Add in the cream and return to a boil. Turn the heat down and allow to simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken up. Season to taste.

For the dish:

Cook the pasta in boiling salted water. Remove from water straining off any excess.

In a large sauté pan, sear the shrimp with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add the pasta to the pan and then coat with the sauce. Give it a quick toss and then plate in the center of the bowl. Spoon remaining sauce over the pasta.

Enjoy!

