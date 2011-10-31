Suspect sought in two Conway bank robberies - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect sought in two Conway bank robberies

Suspect in Monday's First Federal robbery (Source: Conway PD) Suspect in Monday's First Federal robbery (Source: Conway PD)
Anderson Brothers Bank surveillance (Source: Conway PD) Anderson Brothers Bank surveillance (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating those wanted in connection to two bank robberies.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Anderson Brothers Bank located at 2651 Church St. around 5:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a hold up  alarm.

Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown black male entered the bank and presented the teller with a note demanding money and told the teller he has a weapon.

Hipp said no weapon was ever displayed and no one was injured as the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Monday morning, officers were dispatched to the First Federal Bank located at 2709 Church St. in reference to hold up alarm. Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown black male handed the teller a note demanding money.

No weapon was displayed during Monday's incident as well and no one was hurt. The suspect was able to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Hipp, in both instances, the suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect or any other information pertaining to the robberies should contact Conway Police immediately at 843-248-1790.

