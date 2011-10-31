MBPD: Woman attacked roommate with stuffed deer head

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A Myrtle Beach man is said to be nursing his wounds after allegedly being attacked with a mounted deer head Saturday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home along 30th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. in reference to an assault. When they met with the suspect, she told police the victim has been drunk and knocked her down.

After knocking her down, the suspect said the victim pulled the stuffed deer head from the wall and proceed to attack her with it, causing a scratch on her wrist

When officers spoke with the victim, he told them the suspect was the one who became angry and began attacking him with the deer head.

The report stated the victim suffered deep wounds to his forearms and a scratch to his neck, all consistent with trying to defend himself.

Neither party wanted to press charges against the other, according to the report.

