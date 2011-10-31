Photos released in armed robbery of Pawleys Island store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Pawleys Island business early Monday morning.

Carrie Cuthbertson, spokeswoman for the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, said two black males entered the Kangaroo Express located at 10459 Ocean Highway around 2 a.m., armed with a handgun and wearing masks.

GCSO released surveillance photos Tuesday morning from the robbery scene.One suspect was described as wearing a gray shirt while the other was wearing a black coat, according to Cuthbertson. They both were wearing gloves at the time of the incident.

After demanding money, both suspects fled on foot toward Waverly Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The GCSO's bloodhound tracking team responded to the scene, and led deputies behind Tuesday Morning through Harrow Street to Petigru Drive. The trail was then lost.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102 or by sending an anonymous tip via text message by texting the word GCSOTIP to 274637 followed by the message.

