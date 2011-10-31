Victim identified in overnight Horry Co. Fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) One person is found dead inside a mobile home after a fire is extinguished. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire just after midnight.

The Horry County Coroner's Officer identifies the victim as 43-year-old Mary Mitchell.

HCFR Public Information Officer Leslie Yancey said the fire happened at 2712 Libra Circle. The single wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Once the flames were put out, that's when the body was discovered, Yancey said.

Yancey also told WMBF News that Myrtle Beach fire and Murrells Inlet firefighters also jumped into action to help put out the flames.

This is the second fatal fire in a matter of hours. Before 10p.m. Sunday night, HCFR responded to a fatal mobile home fire off of Dayton Drive near the Conway area. One person was found dead in that fire too.

Right now, there's no word on what caused both of those fires. Both fires are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.