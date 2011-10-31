Victim ID'd in mobile home fire near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Fire Rescue Crews made a gruesome discovery Sunday night. Crews responded to a mobile home fire where one body was found inside.

The Horry County Coroner's Office says the victim is 66-year-old Billy Wayne Martin of Conway.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Leslie Yancey, the fire happened at 2854 Dayton Drive near Conway just before 10 p.m. The single wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Yancey said.

Yancey also told WMBF News that Conway firefighters provided mutual aid to help douse the flames.

Right now, there's no word on what caused the fire and it is currently under investigation.

