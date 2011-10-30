Conway Police make third arrest in Boundary St. murder

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) A 34-year-old woman has died after suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach Sunday evening in Conway and police have arrested her son and two others in connection.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers responded to a reported shooting on Boundary Street in Conway shortly before 6 p.m. There, they found a 34-year-old female victim shot in the lower stomach.

The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment where she later died at 9:13 p.m., according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Edge has identified the victim as Victoria Campbell and Conway Police continue to investigate the incident.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Hipp said Damian Sanders and Roderick Williams, both 18 of Conway, were arrested in connection to Campbell's death. Damian Sanders has been identified as Victoria Campbell's son.

Sanders has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Williams has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Tuesday afternoon, Hipp said a 14-year-old Conway juvenile has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. He has been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.



In addition, Hipp says multiple guns were recovered during Sander's arrest. Investigators are currently looking into the ownership of the weapons.

Patriot's Place Maintenance Manager A.T. Taylor says Sanders had been removed from the apartment complex several times for his behavior. Taylor says the shooting leaves a black eye on a neighborhood apartment managers have worked to improve.

"[We've had] a lot of crime, things like that. We've [owned the complex] for a couple years now, we've been cleaning it up, just trying to keep the riff raff out of here," Taylor says.

Campbell's neighbor and friend Nyree Sims says she was at Campbell's side after the shooting until police and medical responders arrived.

"I was just a feeling in my heart she was going to make it. I just felt that way especially when she started squeezing my hand. It just made me feel like ‘okay, she's going to make it'," Sims says.

Further details, including any motive behind the shooting are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.