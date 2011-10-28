Restaurant Scorecard: Oct. 28

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Myrtle Beach and Conway:

Serafino's | 587 Burcale Rd., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 70 – C

On Oct. 26, a DHEC inspector found the only handsink in the entire facility to not have soap. Employees were also found to not be washing their hands between different tasks.

Numerous flies were found in the restaurant, food was stored uncovered and employees were told they needed lids and straws in their personal drinks.

Various areas around the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Luvan's Old South Fish Camp| 3951 Hwy 701 South, Conway



Overall Grade: 87 – B

During an inspection on Oct. 20, a DHEC employee found oysters holding at 55 degrees and moved them to a cooler to hold below 45 degrees.

A handsink was reportedly blocked, and roaches were found in the facility.

Several areas were in need to cleaning and repair.

During a follow up inspection on Oct. 24, the inspector still found roaches in the restaurant. The owner told the inspector they were in the process of pest control treatments.

Areas were said to still need cleaning and repairing.

[Click here to read the complete follow up health inspection report (PDF)]

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

