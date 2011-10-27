Moped driver dies after collision with 18-wheeler

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A moped driver has died after a collision involving an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. The Horry County Coroner's Office confirms 51 year-old Joseph Junior Keel died as a result of blunt force trauma at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the moped and the 18-wheeler were traveling in the same directly on Highway 57 near Tallwood Road in the Little River area when the 18-wheeler attempted to pass the moped. At some time during the passage, the moped and the truck collided just before 1:30 p.m.
Troopers with the SCHP continue to investigate the incident.
