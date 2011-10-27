Hwy 501 southbound reopened following motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) South Carolina Highway Patrol has cleared the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 501 at the Waccamaw Pottery Bridge.

According to the SC Department of Traffic Management, all lanes are open following a crash that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of the roadway.

SCHP website documented the accident to include injuries, but officials have not said how many victims were involved in the crash. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday a single ambulance was on scene tending to injuries.

At this time it appears there was no other vehicle involved other than the motorcycle. It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck.

