Consider This: Local Elections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Next Tuesday many communities hold elections for local offices and referendums, but the interest in the races is minimal. In fact, I would wager that voter turnout will be at the lowest levels ever.

Consider This:

With the Occupy protests taking place, gridlock in Washington and complaints about local tax initiatives you would think voting levels would be at an all time high. However, when we spoke to local residents, the word that best describes their level of interest in these races: Apathy.

Perhaps voters are merely uninformed and not aware an election is taking place next week. Promotion for the local contests has been lax compared with recent campaigns. But be forewarned, the quiet of this election will quickly fade as we head into 2012, especially as we approach June when a new Congressional seat is up for grabs.

We're lucky to live in a country where we have these rights. Don't be apathetic, get out and vote.

