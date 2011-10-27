Car fire cleared on Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) South Carolina Highway Patrol and fire rescue have cleared the scene of a car fire on Highway 501 southbound near Waccamaw Pines.

According to SCHP website, crews arrived on scene around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, in response to a vehicle on fire pulled into the median.

Traffic remained open in both the north and southbound lanes, but cars slowed in the area, causing traffic delays for roughly 30 minutes.

Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.

