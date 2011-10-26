SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The final week of the regular season has arrived for most area teams. Many are still fighting for a trip to the postseason. The Week Ten schedule is below:

West Florence at Carolina Forest

Conway at Sumter

Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach

St. James at Socastee

Wilson at Georgetown

Camden at Marlboro County

Darlington at Hartsville

Bishop-England at Andrews

Timberland at Kingstree

Lake City at Manning

Aynor at Loris

Waccamaw at Dillon

Mullins at Marion

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Creek Bridge at Latta

Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon

Lake View at Hemingway

Timmonsville at Lamar