SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The final week of the regular season has arrived for most area teams. Many are still fighting for a trip to the postseason. The Week Ten schedule is below:
West Florence at Carolina Forest
Conway at Sumter
Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach
St. James at Socastee
Wilson at Georgetown
Camden at Marlboro County
Darlington at Hartsville
Bishop-England at Andrews
Timberland at Kingstree
Lake City at Manning
Aynor at Loris
Waccamaw at Dillon
Mullins at Marion
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Creek Bridge at Latta
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon
Lake View at Hemingway
Timmonsville at Lamar
