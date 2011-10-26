GCSO: Scammers using Sheriff's Association name for donations

From the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY The South Carolina Sheriffs' Association never uses telemarketing to raise funds. Sheriff A. Lane Cribb wants to warn the citizens of Georgetown County that someone using the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association's name is making phone calls in an attempt to solicit contributions from individuals.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to call on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association, understand it is a fraudulent call and hang up immediately, then report the call to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

