HCPD begins enforcement of bath salts ban - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD begins enforcement of bath salts ban

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) After the Drug Enforcement Administration and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control deemed ‘bath salts' and synthetic marijuana a schedule I narcotic, Horry County Police will be enforcing the new law effective immediately.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said it is now illegal to possess, distribute or manufacture ‘bath salts' and synthetic marijuana under South Caroline State Statute 44-53-370 in the SC Code of Laws.

The felony offense carries a possible sentence of five years in prison as well as a $5,000 fine.

Kegler said owners and operators of any Horry County business in possession of the products will be given the chance to surrender the items to the Horry County Police Department so they can be destroyed.

Anyone who continues to maintain possession and will not voluntarily surrender the items will be charged.

To arrange to have the products surrendered, call Horry County E-911 at 843-248-1520 and an officer will respond. There will be no criminal penalty if HCPD is contacted immediately.

 

