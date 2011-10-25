Consider This: Bath Salts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The use of bath salts has gotten a lot of attention lately as the popularity of the product has grown, especially with young people. This week South Carolina banned bath salts and synthetic marijuana.

Consider This:

When a product is legal people tend to think it is okay. However, we know that is not true. Bath salts kill people.

Now that these items are banned law enforcement agencies can begin cracking down on users, who will now face felony charges. Another immediate change is that convenience stores and other retailers can no longer sell the products.

It was good to see DHEC act so quickly to ban bath salts and synthetic marijuana. Government can move slowly, but in this case that was not an option. Having this ban in place is the right move and will help save lives.

