Judge convicts man accused of lewd acts

Talmadge Rowell (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 54-year-old Nichols man arrested four times for sex crimes against a child has been convicted and sentenced to prison time.

In a police report filed in 2011, a 24-year-old victim entered the Horry County Police Department and told officers she had been sexually assaulted by Talmadge Leroy Rowell around the year 1991.

The victim said she had been too young and too scared to testify about the events at the time. When she saw Rowell had been arrested for similar crimes, she said she wanted to come forward to report her incident.

Rowell was convicted of two counts criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of lewd acts upon a child on Nov. 5, 2013.

A judge sentence Rowell to fifteen years in prison.

Talmadge Rowell was a former Horry County Fire Rescue Volunteer Fire Chief.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

