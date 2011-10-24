Florence bank robbed, suspect on the loose - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surveillance photos released in Florence bank robbery

Suspect in Monday's robbery (Source: Florence PD) Suspect in Monday's robbery (Source: Florence PD)
Suspect's vehicle (Source: Florence PD) Suspect's vehicle (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) Florence Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a reported bank robbery along South Irby Street Monday morning.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said an unknown white male entered the Wells Fargo located at 408 S. Irby St. around 11:55 a.m. and presented a note to the teller.

The teller then put money into a bag or envelope for the suspect, who walked out of the door and got into a silver in color vehicle.

The suspect has been described as being between the ages of 45-50 and standing around 6'. He was said to be between 180 and 200 pounds and was wearing a burgundy baseball hat and dark sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The suspect was also reportedly wearing a red pullover that may have had white lettering on it and jeans. He has dark brown facial hair, a thick mustache and a goatee.

People in Florence are on edge after the robbery, and say that crimes like this one seem to be on the rise due to economic desperation.

"It's on the increase," says Tory White, who was next door to the bank during the robbery. "We have a lot more robberies now with the economy the way it is, people think they need to steal to get what they want."

It's also got local businesses on edge. Across the street from the Wells Fargo, employees at Tommy's Quick Mart say it makes them wonder if they may be a target.

"We stay open until twelve o'clock and it makes you a little on edge," says Vanessa Miller. "Since they didn't catch the individual, it makes you wonder where is this person?"

No one was hurt in the incident. It is unknown at this time how much money the suspect was able to flee with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department.

