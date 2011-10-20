Athlete of the Week: Daquarius Wilson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Seahawks could cross off the first of their goals this season on Friday night by winning another region title. This year's team has achieved their success without as much star power as in years past, exemplified by the team's only Shrine Bowler.

"Word can't even express what it means to put this Seahawk on because we know how many people would die to be in our shows, be in our position."

Daquarius Wilson is the kind of young man that doesn't take anything for granted.

Before the season started, Wilson flew a little under the radar on the talented Myrtle Beach roster. But his hard work has paid off, earning an invitation to this year's Shrine Bowl

"I definitely didn't see that coming, but I see myself working hard every day, staying humble and good things came," said Wilson

Each Friday night it's not too hard to find Daquarius on the field because he pretty much never comes off it, playing on offense, defense and special teams.

"It's definitely good at being on every special teams, every down. Being out there just being a Seahawk, it feels great."

Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson had high praise for Daquarius, saying, "He's had a great year, he's a great young man, he's kind of been our Superman. He's done a little bit of everything for us on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side of the ball, we're just excited for him to get the opportunity."

With his recognition and success the last thing the Myrtle Beach captain will do is let anything go to his head.

"Our goals never change from year to year, we still work hard the same way. We still do the same conditioning, things never change."

Starting with Myrtle Beach's region title game against Georgetown on Friday night, Daquarius thinks the best is yet to come from the Seahawk squad.

"We're gelling together more than we did so in the previous past. I think we have more strong leadership now, so we're definitely ready to take on the playoffs."