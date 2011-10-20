Florence and Lake City Police investigate counterfeit bills

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) Several counterfeit $100 bills are being passed around the Pee Dee, and officials say they could be part of a larger counterfeit ring.

Lt. Roger Tilton with the Lake City Police Department said some bills have been used at the Advanced Auto store, Walmart, Dollar General and Family Dollar within Lake City.

When police contacted the Secret Service, they said the bills were being passed around in other cities an could be from a larger ring.

Tilton said when the bills are held up to the light, the hologram shows Abraham Lincoln instead of Benjamin Franklin.

Similar bills have also shown up within the City of Florence.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said officers have spoken with others in Lake City about the similarities in the cases and believe the same people are passing the bills.

The bills have been used in Florence on Oct. 15 at four stores: Advanced Auto, Food Lion, Auto Zone and a BP. A total six $100 bills were used that day.

Surveillance stills from the Advanced Auto store in Lake City have been attached. Anyone who recognizes the man in the stills should contact the Lake City Police Department.

