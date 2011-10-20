Restaurant Scorecard: Oct. 21

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Myrtle Beach:

Thai Cuisine II | 4505 Hwy 707 Unit C, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 74 – C

During an inspection on Oct. 13, a DHEC employee found raw chicken stored over ready to eat foods and foods of a lesser cooking temperature. The products were rearranged.

Flies were found in various stages of development, according to the report.

Spoiled beef and chicken were also discovered and thrown out.

Ron Jon's Beer & Burgers | 3218 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 74 – C

A DHEC inspector noted on Oct. 18 that several areas of the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair, such as the microwave and cutting boards.

Chili was found to not be reheating properly and chicken in prep cooler was holding at 54 degrees.

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

