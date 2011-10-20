Ex-SC superintendent sentenced for embezzlement

FLORENCE, SC (AP) A former Marion County school superintendent is expected to serve about six years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two school districts.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles on Wednesday sentenced former Marion School District 2 Superintendent Nathaniel Miller in Florence.

Miller resigned after his January 2010 arrest on dozens of counts including conspiracy and forgery. Prosecutors say Miller stole a total of $750,000 from Marion School Districts 1 and 2.

Investigators say Miller used the money to pay for expenses including mortgages, rent and college tuition for his children. Prosecutors say Miller embezzled the money through a company he created called Creative Educational Learning Services.

Miller pleaded guilty to five counts earlier this month.

