Consider This: PSA Tests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) PSA tests play a major role in prostate cancer screening. However, a recent study recommends that men no longer receive the PSA blood test saying it doesn't save men's lives. 

The American Urological Association recommends that men get a PSA test once they reach the age of 40 and most urologists disagree with the recent findings. Zero, a group working to end prostate cancer, has launched a campaign to help save the PSA test. You might be familiar with Zero since it brings its mobile testing centers to our area each year to make it easy for men to receive prostate screening.

There's not doubt that PSA tests have helped to save lives, but with anything, it is also important that the information is managed appropriately. Finding a new, more accurate prostate cancer test is a priority. Until that new test is developed the PSA test is the best option and we encourage the US Preventive Services Task Force to reverse its decision.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

