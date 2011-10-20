Illegal alien pleads guilty to lewd act on a child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A man who reportedly admitted in an Horry County courtroom he was in the country illegally has been sentenced for a crime against a child.

According to the Horry County Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Public Index, Juan Dedios Martinez-Garcia, 19, of Myrtle Beach pled guilty to lewd act or attempting to commit lewd act on a child between the ages of 11 and 14 on Oct. 13.

Court documents allege Martinez-Garcia admitted in court he was in the country illegally. He was sentenced to 6 years suspended to the Shock Incarceration Program.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections describes the Shock Incarceration Program as "program for young offenders that is an alternative to traditional incarceration and that successfully diverts them from prison and further criminal activity."

The 90-day program is designed to give the offender self-discipline, a positive attitude, good values and behavior. SCDOC said participants go through "an intensive curriculum of discipline, work, strenuous physical activities, education and other programs."

Additionally, Martinez-Garcia must register as a sex offender and must pay court costs. It is unknown at this time if he will face charges for being an illegal alien.

WMBF News is working to learn about the crime Martinez-Garcia pled guilty to. As soon as we get that information, we will pass it along.

