Athletes of the Week: Johnsonville Backfield

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Stopping one player can be hard enough, but when you've got a backfield full of talent like Johnsonville this season the task at times can be impossible.

"We love to run the football, and we feel like we can control the offensive line of scrimmage," said head coach Lewis Lineberger.

Johnsonville has three players that have rushed for over 350 yards already this season. Marcus Williams, Tushai Edwards and their leading rusher Brison Allison, who is a quiet person, but his actions are very loud on the field.

"I bring power and yards to the running game," said Allison.

Lineberger added, "Brison has a good blend of power and speed. He's able to run in the middle, the outside and he can score when he gets into the open."

Keying the Johnsonville triple option attack is their quarterback Cordea Wilson, who has the most difficult job on the field with decisions to make on ever play, but the talent surrounding him in the backfield makes it easier.

"They're good, they all run pretty hard," said Wilson, "Tushai Edwards, Marcus Williams, they all run the ball pretty good. I am getting some carries myself."

These backs continue to rack up impressive rushing stats each week, but maybe most impressive is their humility in understanding none of the success would be possible without an offensive line to open holes for them to run through

"A lot of credit goes to them, but of course you've always got to give credit to your offensive line. I feel like the offensive line has gotten better each game."