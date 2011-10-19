Week Nine Schedule

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Week Nine of the high school football season has arrived. Friday night will decide a number of region races for teams across the area. The complete schedule for area teams is listed below:
Carolina Forest at Sumter
South Florence at Conway
West Florence at Lugoff-Elgin
Georgetown at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at St. James
Socastee at Wilson
Marlboro County at Hartsville
Crestwood at Darlington
Manning at Andrews
Kingstree at Lake City
Loris at Dillon
Aynor at Mullins
Marion at Waccamaw
Carvers Bay at Creek Bridge
Lamar at East Clarendon
Scott's Branch at Hannah-Pamplico
Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds
Latta at Johnsonville
Timmonsville at C.E. Murray
