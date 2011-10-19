9 Socastee High School students arrested for burglary

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) Nine Socastee High School students have been arrested following an investigation into the burglary of the Market Common Baseball Concession Stand last month.

Captain David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says six of the nine suspects in the incident are juveniles and their names have not been released. The remaining three suspects are identified as Christopher Williams, Patrick Doran, and Samuel Hodges.

According to police, sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. the following morning, the nine students broke into the Market Common Baseball Concession Stand located at 268 Forbus Ct. between baseball fields five and six, near the running track.

When employees arrived at the building the morning of Sept. 24, the door was covered in smudge marks of dirt just beneath the locks, and the door appeared to be "kicked-in," according to the police report. Police note that it appeared the suspects used mud and dirt to cover shoe or boot prints and both bolts on the door were damaged from being forced open.

Officials with the City of Myrtle Beach say they've seen several cases of vandalism to city recreation property, and in each case, they the crime isn't worth the value of what's stolen.

"There's no money in city buildings like those concession stands and there's really nothing of any value in them," says city spokesperson Mark Kruea. "So the damage of getting into to steal what amounts to nothing is more of a headache to us than is the little bit of product that gets lost."

The suspects stole approximately $636 worth of items, and created some $750 in damage, according to Knipes. Employees noted that the following items were among those from the facility:

Two large bags of nacho chips

One box of 36 Snickers

One box of 36 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

One box of M&M's

One large tub of 380 pieces of Double Bubble Gum

One box of 24 fruit snacks

One box of 36 Cow Tail candy

Miscellaneous cans of soda, sports drinks

In most cases, city property is insured for damage from vandalism, but that still can cause irritation for taxpayers.

"The people who commit these crimes don't realize that they're essentially stealing from themselves, they're stealing from the public," says Kruea.

All suspects were arrested Wednesday and subsequently charged with second degree burglary by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

