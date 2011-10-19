Romney jabs Cain's '9-9-9' plan

By STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) Hours before Tuesday's night's presidential debate, Mitt Romney is sharpening his criticism of his rival's tax plan.

The former Massachusetts governor says Herman Cain's "9-9-9" tax plan still needs a lot of work. And he says that most middle-income Americans would end up paying more if Cain has his way.

Cain is a former business executive who recently jumped into top-tier status in the Republican presidential primary contest, buoyed in part by his simple tax plan. He's calling for a 9% national sales tax and 9% tax rates for personal income and corporations.

Romney criticized the plan on a conference call with supporters Tuesday afternoon. He warns that senior citizens and those on fixed incomes in particular could face significantly higher taxes under the 9-9-9 proposal.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.