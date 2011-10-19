Conway Police investigate overnight shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police investigate overnight shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Police are investigating what led to an apparent shooting early Wednesday morning at a home in Conway.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers were dispatched just before 4 a.m. to a home along the 1900 block of 9th Avenue in reference to gunshots in a residence.

Residents on scene told police they were awakened by a loud noise that sounded like gunshots.

Further investigations revealed two bullet holes in a bedroom window, which also passed through the bedroom closet, Hipp said. There was also a large hole in the remaining window pane and a softball size piece of concrete was found on the bedroom floor.

Conway Police continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call them as soon as possible.

