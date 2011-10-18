Step dad, mom arrested after teen forced to sword fight

YELM, WA (CNN) A man and woman are facing child abuse charges in Washington state after police say the man forced his stepdaughter to a medieval-style sword fight as punishment.

The 16-year-old girl told police her stepfather Fremon Seay was mad at her because she went to a party.

She claims he punched her and hit her with a tree branch before making her fight him with a wooden sword. She says she wore a helmet and padding, and had to fight him for two hours until she collapsed from exhaustion.



According to investigators and Seay's Facebook page, he is involved in groups that re-create fights in Renaissance-era costumes.



The girl's mother also faces assault charges because she apparently watched the fight and did nothing to stop it.

The teen and two other children have all been removed from the home and are staying with relatives.

