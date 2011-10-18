Man arrested for theft of $84 in Axe, Right Guard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a man after allegedly shoplifting several personal hygiene products from a Kmart.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Kmart located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy around 3:10 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant and the suspect, Stephen Lewis Bernard, 43, of Myrtle Beach inside the loss prevention office.

The complainant said he saw Bernard on surveillance selecting several deodorant sticks and body sprays valued at $84 and concealed them inside a white plastic bag from Circle K and then trying to leave the store without paying for the items.

Seven Axe deodorant sticks, five Axe body sprays, two Degree deodorants, one Dove deodorant and two Right Guard body washes were seen taken from the shelves.

Officers then reviewed the footage and confirmed the complainant's statement, according to the report.

Bernard was then placed under arrest and charged with shoplifting under $2,000.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.