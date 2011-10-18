Timmonsville man charged with criminal sexual conduct with child

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 40-year-old Timmonsville man is behind bars Tuesday after deputies say he engaged in sexual conduct with an 8-year-old in June.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said deputies arrested Nathaniel Coe and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11.

Arrest warrants indicate Coe had sexual contact with the victim in June, further details of which were not released by officials.

Nunn said Coe remains incarcerated at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

