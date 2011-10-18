Judge remands LA dad to mental hospital

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) WWL-TV in New Orleans reports District Judge John Leblanc just ruled Jeremiah Wright, the man who admitted to beheading his disabled son, is not capable of understanding proceedings.

The judge remanded Wright to a Louisiana mental health facility.

A team of psychiatrists testified inside a Lafourche Parish courtroom Tuesday afternoon on the subject of Wright's sanity.

He was facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his son, Jori Lirette.

The 7-year-old was confined to a wheelchair.

