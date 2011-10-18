Man fends off attackers with machete - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man fends off attackers with machete

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident on Storyteller Road that left four men injured early Sunday morning. Deputies say that a man who was being attacked, used a machete to fight off his attackers.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a stabbing at 53 Storyteller Rd.

Four men were injured. Witnesses told deputies that the men had been drinking alcohol and were intoxicated when an altercation broke out. Three of the men attacked a 25-year-old man, until the fight was broken up by several bystanders, according to the sheriff's office

The victim went home and the other three men went to his home and dragged him outside. The victim grabbed what is believed to have been a machete and began swinging at his attackers, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's attackers suffered knife wounds and were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Geraldo Lopez, 23, was treated and released for several lacerations. He was arrested on one count of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery by mob. The other two men suffered more severe injuries requiring continued treatment. One has been transported to Medical University of South Carolina for head injury. The other is being treated locally for various lacerations, including a severed finger.

More arrests are expected, pending the recovery and release of the remaining people involved, according to the sheriff's office.

No charges are pending against the victim, as it is believed that he acted out of self defense, according to the sheriff's office

The investigation continues into the incident.

