Consider This: Record Setting Collections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Horry County and Myrtle Beach experienced record growth this year and that's good news for all of us.  

This summer the region set records for hospitality collections, beating 2007, the previous record setting year. However, the growth was not evenly distributed. When you speak with local businesses some experienced flat sales while others had the best performance in the history of the company. Growing a business in today's environment is difficult. It takes a lot of work, creativity and great customer service.

What is most exciting is seeing record growth in a stagnant economy and that provides reason for optimism when the economy rebounds. It looks like the area is finally showing signs of recovery from the loss of the bike rally business.

  Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

  Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

  Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

