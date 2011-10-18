Consider This: Record Setting Collections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Horry County and Myrtle Beach experienced record growth this year and that's good news for all of us.

Consider This:

This summer the region set records for hospitality collections, beating 2007, the previous record setting year. However, the growth was not evenly distributed. When you speak with local businesses some experienced flat sales while others had the best performance in the history of the company. Growing a business in today's environment is difficult. It takes a lot of work, creativity and great customer service.

What is most exciting is seeing record growth in a stagnant economy and that provides reason for optimism when the economy rebounds. It looks like the area is finally showing signs of recovery from the loss of the bike rally business.

