Reports: 15-year-old found safe, linked to Pa. 'dungeon' case

PHILADELPHIA (NBC) A
missing Florida girl has been found safe in Philadelphia in the wake of
the arrest of three people who allegedly held mentally disabled adults
captive in a basement.
Benita Rodriguez, 15, was reported missing from her West Palm Beach,
Fla., home on July 4, NBC Philadelphia affiliate WCAU reported.
According to NBC Philadelphia, Rodriguez had last been seen with
Gregory Thomas Jr., whose father was among those arrested over the
weekend in connection with the basement captive case.
Linda Ann Weston, a woman convicted in the starvation death of a man
nearly 20 years ago, also was arrested. She is facing charges of
kidnapping and false imprisonment for allegedly preying on four mentally
disabled adults, locking them in a basement in northeast and wresting
control of their Social Security disability checks. A
landlord found them Saturday
.
Weston was charged Monday with kidnapping, false imprisonment and
other offenses, with bail set at $2.5 million after her landlord
stumbled upon the four adults, all weak and malnourished, in a dank,
foul smelling boiler room on Saturday.
Also charged were Eddie "the Rev. Ed" Wright, who Weston says is her boyfriend, and Gregory Thomas.
The trio used to live in West Palm Peach, according to WPBF-TV. Benita Rodriguez's mother Juana told WPBF that her daughter had run away with them in July.
"Blessed news, very blessed news that she's alive," Juana Rodriguez said. "I can breathe now, she is doing good."
Benita is in police custody and arrangements are being made to bring her home, WPBF reported.
Police suspect Weston, now 51, and the two others were keeping the
four captives in squalor while wresting control of their Social Security
checks. One victim said he met Weston through an online dating service.
"That was real dirty of (her). That was wrong," Derwin McLemire told
KWY-TV on Monday. "I escaped one time to one of the house that we used
to live in, of hers, and I didn't get away so they got me."
He and two others told the station they had been on the move for
about a year with their alleged captors, traveling from Texas to Florida
to Philadelphia.
"They moved them around," Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said
Monday after examining the boiler room-turned-dungeon inside a small
apartment house. "Whenever it looked like people knew what was going on,
they moved."
The landlord found the victims Saturday morning after he heard dogs
barking in the area. He found the door to the foul-smelling room chained
shut. Inside, Turgut Gozleveli lifted a pile of blankets to find
several sets of human eyes staring back at him. One man was chained to
the boiler.
Philadelphia police soon arrested Weston at her daughter's apartment upstairs, along with two other men.
'Just the beginning of this investigation'
Detectives also found dozens of ID cards, power-of-attorney forms
and other documents in the apartment, suggesting the alleged theft
scheme involved more than just the four captives.
"Without a doubt. This is just the beginning of this investigation,"
Lt. Ray Evers said Monday. "She's been out of jail for a period of time,
and we think she's being doing this for quite some time."
Exactly how long, how much money the scheme brought in, precisely how
the disabled were deceived, and how many people in all were victimized
are still unclear, investigators said. The FBI has joined the
investigation.
"Talk about preying on the weak and weary," Evers said. "You can't get any lower than this person."
In 1983, a 13-year-old Philadelphia boy testified that his older
sister had beaten another sister's boyfriend with a broomstick and
locked him in a closet. The man died of starvation weeks later.
Linda Ann Weston was convicted of murder, but it's not clear from court records how much time she spent in prison.
As of Monday, the defendants did not appear to have lawyers.
The victims, a woman and three men, were found in a crawlspace that
reeked of urine and was too shallow for an adult to stand up. There were
mattresses and blankets, but the only food found was a container of
orange juice. The adults shared their space with three dogs.
Gozleveli called police, suspecting they were squatters, then watched
as officers and ambulance workers helped them up the steps to the
street in a working-class section of the city's Tacony neighborhood.
The victims, ages 29 to 41, had the mental capacity of 10-year-olds,
along with some physical disabilities, authorities said. One could
barely see.
Neighbors said the defendants and their alleged captives had arrived
in an SUV from West Palm Beach, Fla., about two weeks ago, though it
does not appear the victims spent the entire time in the basement.
Danyell "Nicky" Tisdale, a block captain in the neighborhood, said
that about a week ago, a man and woman and four mentally disabled adults
held a yard sale, selling piles of shoes, jackets and other clothing on
the sidewalk.
Since the arrests, police have slowly and patiently been trying to
elicit information from the alleged captives. All four were treated at
hospitals and placed with social service agencies.
Missing since 2005
The woman had been reported missing by her family in Philadelphia in
2005, police said. One of the men was also from Philadelphia, and a
second one from North Carolina. Their relatives were contacted. Police
were having trouble finding family members for the fourth victim,
40-year-old Herbert Knowles.
According to an investigative report obtained by The Associated
Press, Knowles was reported missing in Norfolk, Va., in December 2008
after a mental health case worker couldn't reach him and family members
failed to hear from him.
The case worker reported that Knowles' Social Security checks were
going to a Philadelphia address. The report said Philadelphia police
went by the address and were told no one there had ever heard of
Knowles.
Knowles' government benefits were stopped at one point after his mail
was forwarded to Philadelphia, but Weston took the man to a
Philadelphia social service agency in 2008 and showed identification,
and the checks resumed, Norfolk police said.
Norfolk police spokesman Chris Amos said police did not continue
looking for Knowles because as an adult he was under no obligation to
report to his case worker.
"It's not illegal to be missing," Amos said. "A lot of people are missing by choice."
Scam artists can get control of a disabled person's checks by
visiting the Social Security office with the victim, who then designates
the other person to receive the payments, said Nora J. Baladerian, a
clinical psychologist in Los Angeles and advocate for people with
disabilities.
Only if there is a report of suspected abuse would social service agencies enter the picture, she said.
In Florida, Weston and Thomas appeared to live with several disabled
adults, including a man and woman who had bruises on their faces,
neighbors in a poor section of West Palm Beach said. The woman also had
what looked like a large burn mark on her face, neighbor Ronald Bass
said.
He said he often heard yelling, apparently from the disabled women, and that police frequently went to the house.
Another neighbor, Sadie Pollard, said she saw bruised lips and other
facial injuries on the disabled people, but was told they had been
fighting with each other.
Mark Riordan, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Children and
Families, said a search of its databases as well as vital statistics and
school records, found no record of the alleged perpetrators, the
victims, or the children who lived with them.
"This family has clearly led a nomadic lifestyle and had become quite adept living beneath the radar. Until now," he said.
NBC News, msnbc.com staff and the Associated Press contributed to this report.