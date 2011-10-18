Parents charged in alleged abusive death of infant

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A Florence County couple have been charged with homicide by child abuse after their 9-month-old infant ingested cocaine and died several weeks ago.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Shaunte Shedice Washington, 36, and Jennifer Monique Ford, 25, were arrested Monday following an investigation into the death of their 9-month-old child.

According to Nunn, the infant was taken to an area hospital on Sept. 28 with seizure-like symptoms and later tested positive for cocaine. Investigators allege the infant ingested the cocaine at its home and later died at the hospital.

Both Washington and Ford remain incarcerated at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Further details such as the child's gender or identity were not immediately made available by officials.

