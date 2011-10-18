Loris homeowner arrested for arson

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A Loris man is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly setting fire to his own home when his family members wouldn't leave the property.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers responded to a home alone Mason Lane in the Loris section of Horry County Monday in reference to a residential fire at the request Horry County Fire Rescue.

It was determined through investigation that the fire had been intentionally set with some sort of accelerant.

According to detectives, the homeowner, Carl Preston Johnson, 50, was found to be suspect behind the fire. Kegler said the fire was set because family members wouldn't vacate the property.

As a result, Johnson was arrested and charged with arson in the third degree. He remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

