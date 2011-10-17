Study finds E. Coli, feces on cell phones - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Study finds E. Coli, feces on cell phones

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you're a heavy cell phone user, listen up. A new study shows that one out of every six cell phones is contaminated with the bacteria E. Coli. What's worse is that the bacteria on your phone could come from fecal matter.

So how does that bacteria get on your phone? E. Coli can get on your phone several different ways. The simplest way is by taking your phone with you into the restroom.

"Cell phones go where people go," says Dr. Ron Reynolds of Beach Urgent Care. "And people can make some calls in pretty unusual and unexpected places."

An easy way to begin combating contamination is to make sure you wash your hands thoroughly and often. But even staying clean can't prevent contamination.

"There are lots of opportunities for cross-contamination," says Dr. Reynolds. "Plus, you've got to realize how much bacteria is on a keyboard, and you usually go straight from a keyboard to your cell phone."

Fortunately, anti-bacterial cell phone wipes and disinfectants are pretty easy to find, and a simple wipe of the phone can mean a drastic drop in the chance for contamination. And experts say that it's a necessary thing to do, because E. Coli is a nasty bacteria.

"You don't really want to go one-on-one with those type of bacteria," Dr. Reynolds says, "because they usually win."

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly