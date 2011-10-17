Hwy 544 and Singleton Ridge Rd. reopens

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Officials have reopened a portion of Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road after a collision involving six vehicles Monday afternoon.



Asst. Chief Justin Gibbins with Horry County Fire Rescue said the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road.

One vehicle overturned.

Gibbins said two people have been taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their injuries, while one person has been taken to Conway Medical Center.

The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.



As a result, units shut down the intersection and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

