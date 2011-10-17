Victim in fatal Pee Dee Rd. crash identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the 66-year-old Mullins woman killed when her vehicle ran off the road Monday afternoon.



According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. along Pee Dee Road near Lake Swamp Road.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said a 66-year-old female driver went off the roadway and crashed the vehicle. Her body was found burned in the vehicle.

She has been identified as Ruby Crosby Outlaw. Hendrick went on to say Outlaw's cause of death is asphyxiation from carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation.

Hendrick said Outlaw had a history of seizures and said it is believed she had a seizure while driving, causing her to leave the roadway. When she hit an embankment, her car burst into flames.



WMBF News Reporter Will Whitson reported the vehicle appeared to be some way off the roadway into a clearing and almost in the wooded area, and was badly charred.

The incident remains under investigation.



