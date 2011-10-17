MCSO arrest two for selling drugs near school - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MCSO arrest two for selling drugs near school

Mary Locklear (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Mary Locklear (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Lois Locklear (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Lois Locklear (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects for distributing drugs near a school.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Fred Knipes, 26-year-old Mary Kessler Locklear of Laurinburg, NC and 64-year-old Lois Dale Locklear of Laurinburg, NC were arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Distribution of A Controlled Substance within a half mile of a School. The two suspects were arrested at a residence in McColl were they attempted to deliver prescription drugs, which were seized by police along with the cash they were carrying.

An investigation by MCSO into the two suspects revealed they had been abusing a pain clinic, had just left a pharmacy in Laurinburg and were known for selling prescription pills in both North and South Carolina.

Sheriff Knight: "This is an ongoing and growing problem everywhere. These people make a lot of money off their pills by getting them so cheap and reselling them. Some of the pills like Opana go for $30.00 a piece. A man in McColl who is a target of our next federal round up with the FBI was also getting supplied by Lois Locklear with pills. These investigations always tie the dealers together in some respect. Again, I am deeply appreciative of the community's help; this whole investigation began with citizen's tips."

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is assisting the MCSO in this investigation.

